2 Ashaiman Illegal Petrol Fire Victims Die

Related Stories Two persons among a family of four who were seriously burnt by wild fire, purportedly caused by illegal petroleum products dealer at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman, have been reported dead.



The two, Ayishatu Seidu and Saddique Seidu, mother and son respectively, passed on when the inferno gutted the wooden structure which serves as their place of abode.



An eyewitness told DAILY GUIDE that the fire started at about 10:00am when Saddique, who is a table top fuel dealer, was trying to fill his motorbike tank with petrol.



Coincidently, Ayishatu Seidu struck the match stick in order to cook, but sparked the fire immediately, exploding the motor tank to burn Saddique while his mother was also caught in the inferno.



Two of Saddique’s siblings, Fati Seidu and Amina Salifu, who were in the wooden structure when the incident occurred, also sustained serious injuries when the fire razed down the structure.



Confirming the deaths to DAILY GUIDE, the assembly member for the Naa Amui Electoral Area, Shadrach Tetteh, disclosed that Saddique passed on at the Tema General Hospital while his mother was pronounced died upon arrival at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



He added that arrangements were being made for them to be buried according to the Islamic tradition.



Earlier, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Albert Boakye Okyere, who visited the scene to get first-hand information, hinted that “the assembly will not relent on dealing heavily with persons engaged in such business because it is a threat to security and safety.”



