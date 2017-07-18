Notorious Robber Arrested Over Carjacking

Related Stories Nicholas Kwame Adjei, a 35-year-old man described as a notorious armed robber, has been arrested after snatching a Toyota Corolla taxi cab.



The suspect, said to be a recidivist, who resides at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, snatched the taxi with registration number GS 328-13 from one Isaac, the cabbie, at gunpoint at Ataase Nkwanta, near New Edubiase in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.



He hired the services of the taxi driver from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Roundabout in Kumasi to New Edubiase for an undisclosed amount of money last Tuesday.



The New Edubiase District Police Commander, ASP Martin Assenso, who confirmed the incident, told DAILY GUIDE that Nicholas Kwame Adjei threatened to shoot the cabbie with an Italian pistol with four rounds of ammunition at around 7pm.



He narrated that the officers responded quickly to calls of the victim within minutes, but the suspect got away from the location before the law enforcers got there.



The suspect was later arrested by police personnel at Akim Oda when he moved to the Eastern Region with the car following the relay of information to the officers, ASP Assenso narrated.



The police boss added that the law enforcers found a pair of pliers, screw driver, mask and the Italian pistol known as Bruno Mod with four rounds of live ammunition used in committing the crime in the car when Nicholas Kwame Adjei was arrested.



He also changed the registration number of the vehicle from GS 321-13 to AW 178-13 and the roadworthy sticker.



ASP Assenso said the 35-year-old has been handed over to the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command in Kumasi.



The Police said the suspect also jumped bail in Takoradi last year and allegedly defrauded a fuel station manager at Akim Oda, Charles Kwame Asare to the tune of GH¢56,997.



DAILY GUIDE gathered that the suspect is also wanted for questioning over similar carjacking and robbery at a filling station in 2013.



He has committed various crimes in Takoradi and Akim Oda, and has miraculously escaped from police custody to ply his trade.



