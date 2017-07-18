Farmer Poisons Child To Death Over Bad Luck Claims

Related Stories A farmer and resident at Tumu in the Upper West Region, Abass Osman, has allegedly poisoned his six year (6) old physically disabled son to death.



The suspect aged 40 according to Abubakar Nuhu, our correspondent, carried out the act on the premise that, the child was a bad luck and tied his progress.



According to Nuhu, the farmer is a divorcee and had been in custody of the deceased child, Mohammed Abass since he divorced the mother.



He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations. Source: rainbowradioonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.