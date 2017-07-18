SIC Insurance Assures The Nation Of Insurance For All Premier League Players Through PFAG

Related Stories The Management of SIC Insurance, Ghana’s preferred insurer and the leadership of the Professional footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has given assurance to the nation and about 480 players of Ghana’s Premier League of insurance cover for players in Ghana.



This was made known over the weekend when a delegation from both sides visited the coach and some players of the Asante Kotoko team who are still on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after the team’s car crush in a tragic accident on their way to Kumasi from Accra after a Premier league game with Inter Allies.



The delegation which was led by the Acting Managing Director of SIC Insurance, Mr. Faris Attrickie on the side of the Insurance Companies and Mr. Tony Baffoe, the General Secretary of the PFAG alongside other officials of both parties told the media and the Kotoko playing body at the Baba Yara stadium that the visit was to show solidarity with the injured players and to assure them that various insurance packages are in place to support them.



Speaking at the event, the Ag. MD of SIC Insurance emphasized that the PFAG and SIC started working on this project about 3 years ago and finally launched it last year under PFAG’s “Life after football Fund” in Accra.



Explaining further the Ag. MD of SIC stressed that the cover provides benefits for both temporal and permanent disabilities, death and other defined situations which all goes to benefit any player plying his trade in Ghana Premier League because premium for the insurance policy has been paid in full by the PFAG. He applauded the PFAG for their foresight and encouraged other sporting disciplines to learn from their example.



On his part, the General Secretary of the PFAG, Anthony Baffoe, commended SIC Insurance for the role they have played so far and called on all football administrators, players and other stakeholders to continue to support this initiative to breathe life into our local football.