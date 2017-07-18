Gov't To Ease Ghana's Sanitation Problems . . . - Prez Nana Addo

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of his government's commitment to improving the sanitation situation in the country.



In April this year, the president promised to make the state capital the cleanest city on the African continent in the next four years and urged city dwellers and environmental stakeholders to support his commitment to rid Accra of filth by the end of his tenure in office.



The President made the pledge when the President of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio, together with the Chiefs and people of Jamestown, enstooled him as a Chief of Jamestown with the stool name; "Nii Kwaku Ablade Okogyeaman”, to wit "Royal Warrior; one who fights to redeem his people".



Months after that promise, the sanitation situation in the country has not seen much progress with the Ghana Health Service even issuing a reminder that its cholera alert to all regional health directors and risk of an outbreak in 2017, has increased by the onset of the rains and potential flooding in some communities.



Interacting with journalists at his maiden "Encounter With The Media" forum held at the Flagstaff House, President Akufo-Addo eiterated the government's resolve to settle debts owed sanitation services to resolve the sanitation challenges.



“The debts would be paid and the evacuation of the refuse would be aggressively pursued”, he stated, and further gave the assurance that sanitation service providers will be remitted in time to facilitate the evacuation of refuse and address any other sanitation-related issue affecting the country.



Addressing the issue on open defecation in the nation, the President disclosed that his government will establish 1 million toilets across the country to ease the situation.



"We're committed to this programme of 1 million toilets to be distributed across the country. The Sanitation Ministry is working strongly at it," he added.









