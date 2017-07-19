90% Of Prophets Are Liars – Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories Outspoken NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has described prophets as ‘liars’ who exploit vulnerable Christians for personal gain.



According to him, 90 percent of prophets are ingenuine men of God who only make predictions based on information they retrieve on individuals. Knowing their weaknesses he explained, they dwell on those and tell these people exactly what they want to hear, most at times threatening them with death and instructing them to make offerings to avert them.



“Prophets lie, about 90 percent of prophets lie. It all boils down to death, knowing most people fear death, they come to you, threatening you with death to get you to succumb to their needs. Some people fish out for information about your life which they eventually use against you”, he said.



Fear of death for him, is one major reason people succumb to these prophecies. Another he said, is failure on the part of Christians to ascertain the truth for themselves from the written word of God; the Bible.



“We will all die one day so if we are not afraid to die, why will you succumb to all of this?”, he quizzed.



He criticized men of God live lavishly at the expense of their church members and or followers. The preachers he said take offerings and tithes from ignorant members while their members wallow in poverty.



“When you talk about it, they say you are blaspheming but it is the truth. When you see the lifestyle of most men of God, their lifestyles; lavish lifestyles, and you see their followers and how deprived they are…”.



He maintained that though he does not believe in prophecies, Rev. Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International is one man of God whose predictions he has believed over the years after constant observation.



“I don’t believe in prophecies but I believe in Rev. Owusu Bempah, for 3 years now and he has surprised me with his predictions”, he said.



Mr. Agyapong chided Christians for relying solely on men of God for predictions and instructions rather than verifying the truth for themselves through prayers and the Bible.



“We are too vulnerable, the indoctrination, a lot of pastors, prophets are capitalizing on our ignorance of the Bible to deceive us”.



The maverick politician made these comments on the back of a prophecy by founder and leader of the Elected Prayer Ministry, Prophetess Rebecca Aboagye concerning his life. The prophetess said Kennedy has a true calling to go into evangelism.



According to her, God is unhappy with Mr. Agyapong because he has deviated and ignored his call to join the table of preachers and win souls for heaven.