YEA Beneficiaries To Demonstrate Over Unpaid Allowances

Related Stories A group calling itself the Coalition of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) beneficiaries has served notice of a demonstration against the management of YEA over unpaid allowances.



The group, in a statement, explained that their demonstration is premised on YEA’s refusal to pay outstanding allowances owed them.



“All efforts by leadership of the coalition to address the following issues with management did not yield good result. We have as a result decided to embark on demonstration for the following reasons,” the statement said.



The group in the statement, spelt out some concerns that YEA management had refused to address, compelling it to embark on a demonstration.



The concerns are below:



1) Less than 50 percent of beneficiaries received the said two months allowances



2) The beneficiaries of some modules did not receive the two months allowance



3) Failure of the management to publish the so called “GHOST NAMES”



4) Allowances due beneficiaries who are above age should be paid before any further action



5) Beneficiaries’ allowances not paid on time at the end of every month



6) Management to suspend some modules as stated by the CEO lawyer justice Frimpong Kodua on a popular morning show on Angel TV



The demonstration according to the beneficiaries will “start at exactly 10 am on 25th July, 2017.”



This threat comes weeks after a massive payroll fraud was uncovered at YEA.



An internal audit conducted by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) uncovered a huge payroll fraud believed to have cost the country about GH¢51 million under the John Mahama government.



The amount, according to the findings of the report, is an aggregation of unearned allowances paid to unposted beneficiaries, funds for official use which were paid into personal accounts, as well as procurement without adherence to due process.



The Agency subsequently deleted some 18,000 names from the payroll following the detection of the discrepancies.