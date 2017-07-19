Gov’t Inaugurates 16-Member Council For UEW

Related Stories The government has finally inaugurated a 16-member governing Council for the University of Education, Winneba.



The Council is to be chaired by Prof. Emmanuel Nicholas Abakah.



Other members of the Council include; Rev. Prof. Afful Broni (Ag Vice Chancellor), Dr. Efua Asaaba Agyire-Tettey, Mr. John Darko, Neenyi Ghartey VIII and Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi.



The rest are Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, Mr. Christian Addai-Poku, Prof. Mohammed Salifu, Mr. Bruno Bajuaose Chirani, Dr. Samuel Obuobisah Bekoe and Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchaul.



Also among the Council are Ms. Theresa Ackon, Mr. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, Mr. Stephen Osei Akyiaw, Mr. Patrick Agyei and Prof. Yaw Serekye Annor.



The inauguration of the Council follows a two-week ultimatum that was slapped on the government through the Ministry of Education by the Winneba High Court to constitute the governing Council for the UEW.



The decision of the court was triggered by a suit filed against the university by one Supi Kofi Kwayera.



In the view of the Plaintiff, although there is no governing Council for the UEW, two of its employees, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mawutor Avoke and the Finance Officer, were operating in that capacity, a situation he considered illegal, hence, the court against the duo.



Prof. Avoke and the school’s Finance Officer, as part of the court’s ruling last Friday, were told to step aside until the final determination of the case.



