Chamber Of Commerce Fume Over Tax Multiplicity At Ports

Related Stories The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce has lamented greatly at what if describes as the multiplicity of taxes at Ghana's ports, as well as ineffectiveness and duplication of duties by state agencies that are managing the ports.



Members of the Chamber of Commerce and the business community have on several occasions complained over these developments which they believe added up to the cost of doing business at both the sea and airports.



Industry players however still hold the view that the industry still continue to bear the brunt of a weak macro-economic situation, multiplicity of taxes and high interest rates, against the back drop of rising Bank of Ghana policy rate.



They have recommended the widening of tax net and the plugging of revenue leakages that result from under-invoicing and under-declaration of imports at the ports.



They believe that introducing new taxes would overburden the already tax-complaint businesses and might compel them to adopt informal business practices, whilst the situation is making industries relocate to neighboring countries where the climate is better.



Government has been urged to intervene by expediting action on the passge of the Ghana International Trade Commission Bill and a targeted stimulus support for specific industries under the Export Development and Agriculture Investment Fund and other schemes to boost local production capacity and make the economy more export-driven.



In addressing these issues, the National Chamber of Commerce held a sensitization and validation workshop on situational analyses of Tema and Takoradi seaports as well as Kotoka International Airport.



According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, Mark Badu Aboagye, his outfit is going to engage the various players in the clearance chain so as to find lasting solution to their issues.



He believes this will go a long way to improve efficiency at Ghana's ports and also create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.



