Basic Salaries Increased By 11% Effective 2018

Related Stories The Public Services Joint Standing Negotiating Committee has increased the current basic salaries on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSP) by 11% across board for the year 2018.



The increase is at current pay point relativity of 1.7% and the effective date for implementation is January 1, 2018.



This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by George Smith-Graham, Chief Executive of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General of Trades Union Congress (TUC) on behalf of Organised Labour, Associations and Institutions.



According to the statement there shall be effective implementation of categories two and three allowances as approved by the Ministry of Finance.



The Public Services Joint Standing Negotiating Committee comprising government represented by FWSC, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and Ministry of Finance on one part and Organised Labour, Associations and Institutions on the other part.



2018 minimum wage increased by 10%



Last week, the National Tripartite Committee announced a 10% increase in the daily minimum wage.



2018 minimum wage is GH¢9.68



As a result, the new minimum wage is GH¢9.68 up from GH¢8.80.

The change will take effect on January 2018.



The decision was taken after a marathon meeting held by government, labour and the employers association.



“Accordingly, the committee directs that any establishment, institution or organisation whose Daily Minimum Wage is below the new National Daily Minimum wage should adjust its wages upward with effect from 1st January, 2018,” the members of the tripartite committee said in a statement jointly signed Employment and Labour Relations Minister Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, for government Terence Darko and Dr Yaw Baah for the Employers Association and Labour respectively.



"Any establishment, institution or organisation that flouts the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with law," the statement added.



By law it is illegal for any worker in Ghana to be paid below the minimum wage.



The Committee also expressed its commitment to the improvement of incomes and productivity in both public and private sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



