NDC Action Movement Is A Nonentity – Anthony Nukpenu

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC, Anthony Nukpenu says the false rumours making rounds about former President Mahama's scheduled meeting with the Greater Accra Regional Executives are just machinations by some undisciplined persons to give the former leader a bad name.



An opposition movement within the NDC [Action Movement] has sent signals that the said meeting by Mr. Mahama with the regional executives will be a strategic engagement for the former leader to relaunch his 2020 campaign for the Presidency.



But the Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC, Anthony Nukpenu irked by the claims of such elements within the NDC fold has warned them to be wary of the factual inaccuracies and the untruth they were peddling about the said meeting.



Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Nukpenu said the meeting is part of Mr. Mahama’s ‘Thank You’ tour across the country meant to show appreciation for the support of the rank and file of the party in his last administration.



“All these are attempts by indiscipline persons who just want to smear the former leader with any manner of statement. I don’t know their interest, but it’s a sign of disrespect to leaders of our party. Our constitution recognizes the Office of the former President. The former president automatically becomes a Member of the National Executive Council and the Council of Elders. So Mr Mahama wields an influential position in the party now.”



“NEC is aware of the ‘Thank You’ tour and our region will be about the sixth or so where the President is visiting and meeting party hierarchy. This has been going on. But you know Gt. Accra has become a nerve centre of administration where all manner of people are based here. They don’t do any work but they talk loud and they show so much indiscipline with impunity towards party leaders. So that youngman running helter skelter on networks calling himself Spokesperson for a group that is a nonentity to the constitution of the party, is not known, nobody recognizes it and they are creating this kind of disaffection as if they are running the party questioning the authority of the former leader, and the executives. I don’t know their interest.”



The said meeting has been postponed since the former leader will be out of the country by Thursday.