Security Expert Commends President Akufo-Addo For Being Honest

Related Stories A Security Expert, Adib Sani has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for admitting that some vigilante groups actually helped in the 2016 electioneering.



In an interview with Radio Ghana Mr. Sani reiterated that the appointment of a National Security Minister was in the right direction, saying it shows how committed government is, in checking the excesses of the vigilante groups.



Meanwhile, in a separate development, the US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson, is calling on the government to take concrete steps to rein vigilante groups who answer to powerful individuals rather than the of rule law.



Mr. Jackson made the call in his address during the inauguration of the African Centre on Law and Ethics at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.



He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration rode to power on a message of fighting corruption; and therefore, he was encouraged by the President’s unequivocal declaration in April that impunity would not be tolerated under his watch.