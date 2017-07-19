Bring It On - Ayine Dares Government Over Prosecution Of Former NDC Officials

Dr Dominic Ayine Related Stories A former deputy Attorney General under the Mahama administration Dr Dominic Ayine has dared the Nana Addo government to make good on its threat to prosecute alleged corrupt former NDC officials.



President Akufo Addo during an encounter with the media, on Tuesday, served notice of the possible prosecution of former government officials alleged to have engaged in corrupt practices.



He revealed that his government is in the process of building evidence to ensure that the various alleged cases of corruption leveled against members of the previous administration are thoroughly prosecuted.



The President indicated that these cases will be pursued because “they have been well-researched and there is a strong evidence of wrongdoing which a court of law can reliably use to convict.”



But Dr. Ayine in a rebuttal to President Nana Addo’s comments, pointed out that these cases will remain mere allegations until they are brought before court.



“I am not worried…If there is any evidence of corruption on the part of any government official I think it is only right that we only comply with the law,” Mr. Ayine said.



President Nana Addo during the 2016 election expressed his commitment to fight corruption by ensuring that persons indicted in various corruption scandals under the previous administration face the law.



As part of efforts to implement this promise, the NPP administration introduced the idea of setting up the Special Prosecutor to deal with these cases.



The Special Prosecutor Bill which was laid before Parliament on Tuesday is expected to be deliberated by legislators before its passage.