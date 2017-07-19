Ghana Immigration Service Commissions New Border Post

Related Stories The Ghana Immigration Service has commissioned a new border post at Antokrom near Dadieso in the Suaman district of the Western Region of Ghana.



The new border post would enable the Service to control movement of persons and goods as well as check illegal immigrants and smuggling.



The Western Regional Commander of the Service, Deputy Commissioner of immigration (DCI), Dr Prosper Asima said that the border post would serve as security check point and to help the immigration service to profile all immigrants entering Ghana from Ivory Coast.



He added that the new office would also help the immigration service to properly check illegal mining, human trafficking, drug peddling, armed robbery and other menace in the border towns such as Antokrom, Yaakese, Sewum all in the Suaman district.



The Suaman district chief executive Mr Christian Baah and the paramount chief of Suaman traditional area, Nana Osei Kofi who were all present at the commissioning expressed their joy at the new border post at Dadieso and said that it would bring economic benefits as well as security checks in the area.