Radio Gold's Invitation Will Be First Next Time – Hamid

Related Stories Information Minister Mustapha Hamid has apologised for the late invitation of Accra-based Radio Gold to the maiden edition of the president’s encounter with journalists.



Additionally, he has indicated that the radio station will be the first media house to be invited for the next presidential encounter which will be organised after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is a year old in office.



“I apologise that the invitation came late. Next time I will make sure that their invitation gets to them very early enough to come so it clears the air that we invited them,” Mr Hamid stated in an interview with Asempa FM’s Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong on Ekosii Sen on Wednesday July 19.



He continued: “Radio Gold will now be the first to be invited since I have realised they are the special radio station across the whole country, so that it doesn’t happen that anyone will say you didn’t invite Radio Gold”.



Government has been criticised for its failure to invite some media houses to the presidential presser on July 18, especially those perceived to be affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



However, Mr Hamid has clarified that there was no discrimination in selecting media houses.



He revealed that the presidential encounter will be organised bi-annually and will be improved on subsequent occasions taking into consideration the criticisms associated with the maiden edition.