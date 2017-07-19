Two Persons Severally Injured In Fatal Accident At Assin Dansame

Related Stories Two people have severely been injured in a ghastly accident that occurred at Assin Dansame on the Cape Coast – Kumasi High way.



The accident involved a petrol tanker truck and a Cape Coast bound Metro Mass bus.



The driver of the diesel tanker in an attempt to dodge a pothole at the middle of the road lost control hitting the Metro Mass Bus, somersaulting and catching fire in the process.

The driver and one other person in the diesel tanker truck were rescued before the car finally burst into flames.



The two, the driver and mate of the petrol tanker truck have been sent to the Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu for treatment.

The Assin Praso District Police Superintendent Alhasan Sabaliko who confirmed the incident to Ultimate News’ Central regional Correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour attributed the accident to the poor nature of the road.



The area, he explained has already witnessed four serious accidents in the last one month with some lives being lost.

He therefore called on authorities to move in to fix the road to avoid a major catastrophe.