Mmaduabia Elected New President Of NANS-Ghana  

A Bachelor of Science in Public Administration student of GIMPA, Dominic Uchechukwu Mmaduabia, has been elected as the new President of the Ghana chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).



Mmaduabia’s election was the result of a hitherto keenly contested race which saw him eventually ran unopposed after his only opponent had stepped down on the day of the elections.



In a brief interview after his election, Mmaduabia thanked all the delegates for what he described as a “very extraordinary confidence reposed in me”.



“I am indeed delighted and humbled to be elected as your President, and promise to provide forward-thinking and all-inclusive leadership, together with my Executive, towards the attainment of the aims and objectives of NANS,” said Mmaduabia.



He also urged all members of the Association to offer their unreserved cooperation, “so that by the time our mandate is over, we will all be proud of our contributions, because then, we will be handing over a better version of NANS to the incoming administration”.



The new Student leader further spelt out what he defined as his “seven-point” vision for the Association during his one-year tenure.



The highlights of the seven-point vision include:



1. Provide efficient representation and protection, as well as champion the welfare of all members of the Association in the country.



2. Effectively resource and empower all arms and offices of the Association to be able to competently discharge their duties within their powers and mandate, as enshrined in the constitution of NANS.



3. Build a strong and vibrant coalition with NANS’s Ghanaian compatriots in providing robust alternatives to the rebuilding and reshaping of the continent’s leadership and governance.



4. Institutionalize annual flagship programme of activities that will gradually build a brand for NANS Ghana to play a pivotal role in the international students’ frontier.



5. To promote peaceful co-existence, shared sense of purpose, and strong bond of brotherliness through the projection of the Association’s mission and vision as the single most important factors that hold together and drive all members.



6. To provide a strong and exemplary leadership that will inspire a new breed of capable student leaders who will eventually be entrusted with the mantle of future leadership of Nigeria.



7. Reposition NANS- Ghana, as the leader of international students’ Unions in Ghana.



Mmaduabia also paid tribute to the past administration for their work over the past academic year and also what he described as a “really high bar set for us”.



Prior to his new office, Mmaduabia had served as the Speaker for the General Assembly of the International Students’ Association of GIMPA (ISAG), during the 2016/17 Academic year.



About National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)- Ghana



The National Association of Nigerian Students, Ghana Chapter was founded about 7-years ago as the umbrella body of Nigerian students in tertiary institutions across Ghana. The Association was pioneered by Comrade Michael Opeyemi Ige and his fellow comrades during the period. It currently has members in twenty-three public and private universities in the country.



