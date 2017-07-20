Job 600 Workers To Get Access To Offices Today

Related Stories The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said stranded parliamentary staff working in the Job 600 office complex will have access to their offices today.



Speaking to Citi News, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of GNFS, Billy Anaglatey said the technical committee constituted by the Chief Fire Officer to investigate the fire incident had completed investigations and presented its findings to the Chief Officer, paving way for workers to resume work.



“Based on the assessment, they have just submitted the report and the Chief Officer is discussing it with them. Meaning that if a report has been submitted, definitely it means they have concluded on the investigations.



If they have concluded investigations then I do not think there is any point in holding them on. They will definitely be allowed to enter.”



Job 600 workers stranded after fire outbreak



On Wednesday, scores of parliamentary workers were stranded as they were denied access to their offices.



When Citi News visited the House on Wednesday morning, most of the workers were seen seated in pockets in the House’s lobby chit chatting.



Some of these workers, who spoke to Citi News said they were informed by the security officer at post that they couldn’t enter the building because investigators were assessing the extent of damage caused.



Smoke was seen coming from the 10th floor of the building which mainly serves as offices for parliamentarians on Tuesday night.



It took the timely intervention of fire service personnel to prevent the raging fire from gutting the entire floor.