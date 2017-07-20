We’ve Not Awarded Marwako Restaurant – Tourism Ministry

Related Stories The Ministry of Toursim, Arts and Culture(MoTAC) has denied giving the embattled Marwako Fast Food Limited any award.



According to the Ministry its attention has been drawn to an article published in the Ghanaian Times and some sections of the media which sought to make an erronous impression that it had awarded the restaurant.



The CEO of Marwako Fast Food Limited, Alhaji Marwan Mohammed Chaaban, was over the weekend awarded for his contribution to job creation in Ghana, especially in the Zongos.



The award was presented to Mr. Chaaban by the National Commission on Culture under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts in collaboration with the Yaasalam Opportunity Centre, the Afro Arab Group, Zongo Business Incubator, Ayawaso Multimedia and Zylophone Media.



The organizations lauded the efforts of the fast food chain reopening its Maamobi branch after it was vandalized by some youth in the community. The outlet in 2014 was attacked and looted by a group of armed men following reports a police officer who had short a taxi driver was seeking refuge at the restaurant.



But the Ministry in a press statement disclaimed and disassociated itself from any such act, adding that the National Commission on Culture, an Agency under the Ministry did not approve of the award, and neither did the Ministry.



“We wish to state categorically that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has not endorsed the blatant attempt to award any person or persons from Marwako Fast Food Limited and would request the Ghanaian Times to print this disclaimer for its cherished readership to know our position on this issue. We entreat the public to disregard any such publication with a grain of salt.”



Marwako Company Limited has been in the news since February 2017, after a supervisor of its Abelenkpe branch allegedly assaulted a lady employee. The case is currently before a court in Accra.