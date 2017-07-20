108 District Coordinating Directors Replaced

Related Stories Government has relieved of post some 108 Municipal District Coordinating Directors(MMCDs) in the Local Assemblies who are requested to leave office effective, August 1, 2017.



The affected officers have been replaced by the postings of some new officers approved by authorities under the service.



A letter sighted by Kasapafmonline.com from the Office of the Head of Local Government Service(OHLGS) and signed by Head of Service, Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur directed the various Chief Executives of the listed Assemblies to release the affected officers and report to their new Heads as indicated in the letter.



In this regard all such MMCDs affected are directed to hand over their relevant duties to the Head of the Assembly for further instruction.



“By a copy of this letter, the Heads of the receiving organizations are respectfully requested to report to this office the assumption of duty of the affected officers at their new stations,” the letter added.