We’ll Accept 43 New Cars If Contract Is Proper - Mustapha Hamid

Currently in transit in Dubai, the vehicles were ordered a few days before the then government left office.



Speaking on the Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News, Mr. Hamid said government will accept the vehicles if it discovers the contract was transparent enough.



“The last time I spoke with National Security, they were in talks with the importer. I think that if the contract to buy these cars was awarded transparently, nothing wrong with the transaction , and they have been bought with state money I think in my view, we will have to take them,” said Mr. Hamid.



Mr. Hamid also clarified that the said moratorium placed on the purchase of vehicles by President Nana Addo would not apply in this case since the vehicles were not purchased under the NPP administration.



NPP did not request for vehicles



A former Presidential staffer in the John Mahama administration, Dr. Clement Apaak, had disclosed that his government ordered some 43 new vehicles few days before leaving office upon the request of NPP government.



Mr. Hamid however refuted these claims, saying the allegation had “proven to be wrong.”



Documents sighted by Citi News reveal that, the contract was awarded by the erstwhile government on the 3rd of January, 2017, to Amalgamated Security Services LTD for the purchase of 43 vehicles for the presidency.



There are fears government could pay a judgement debt if it cancels the contract.