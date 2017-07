Related Stories Taiwanese lawmakers threw chairs and water at each during a chaotic session at Parliament.



Scuffles have been taking place for several days as legislators debate a controversial new infrastructure project.



Lawmakers splashed water and threw chairs at each other.





Source: CNN Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.