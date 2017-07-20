17 Grave-Diggers Escape Death

Related Stories Seventeen people from Abandze in the Mfantseman municipality of the Central Region nearly met their untimely deaths in an accident at Kormantse on Tuesday.



The accident occurred when a Kia truck with registration number GM 3749-13 reportedly carrying grave diggers, suddenly descended when it was moving up the hill at Ahasowodze due to what was suspected to be mechanical failure.



Sources told DAILY GUIDE that the accident left some of the grave diggers unconscious while others had cuts on their heads, knees and legs and were rushed to the Saltpond hospital for treatment.



They were said to be on their way to dig a grave at Kormantse-Nkum when the accident occurred. Sources indicated that attempts by the driver to stop the vehicle did not yield fruits because the brake failed due to the amount of weight in the vehicle