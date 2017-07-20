Gov’t To Set Up Foundry

Related Stories Government has announced plans to construct a foundry to produce basic materials and instruments to feed the local industry.



A foundry is a factory that produces metal castings.



Announcing the decision in Accra on Tuesday evening at the Innovation Prize for Africa event, President Akufo-Addo said the foundry, which is an example of several targeted technology and associated workshops, will be equipped with tools and machinery to produce agro processing machines and equipment, farming implements and spare parts for maintenance and repairs.”



He indicated that “the foundry will be used to provide technical support for the ‘One District, One Factory’ initiative of my government.”



The entire framework hinges on the capability of celebrated heart surgeon, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, who is leading the implementation of the project.



That, he said, is part of reasons government decided to partner the African Innovation Foundation (AIF) to host the 2017 edition of the IPA.



For him, “Platforms such as the IPA are vital for building stronger synergies amongst key Science, Technology, Innovation (SITs) in Ghana while expanding linkages with international partners to promote STI development.”



President Akufo-Addo indicated that since taking office in January 2017, the principal focus of his government has been to change the focus of the Ghanaian economy from a producer and exporter of raw materials to an industrial value-adding economy.



“STI is at the centre of our agenda for national development; we have thus begun to implement an STI policy aimed at enhancing productivity and the competitiveness of Ghanaian enterprises,” he noted.



With the aid of science and technology, the promotion of enterprise, innovation and creativity and the spread of democratic values, we can construct a new era of prosperity for all the peoples of West Africa.”



He reiterated his government’s commitment to investing in innovation-led growth and prosperity.



He commended efforts by African nations to invest in technology and innovation in order to become high-end players in today’s global economy.



At the end of the day, Egyptian national, Aly El-Shafei emerged the ultimate winner of the Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA) award, taking home a whopping $100,000 as his prize, followed by Ugandan national, Philippa Ngaju Makobore, who came second and took $25,000.



Liberian Dougbeh-Chris Nyan, who placed third, won a cash prize of $25,000.