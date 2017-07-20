Akufo-Addo Leaves For Cote d’Ivoire, France

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to leave Ghana for Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday, July 20.



While in the country, he will attend the 8th Francophone Games as special guest of Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.



He is expected to depart on Friday July 21 to France on a visit.



Mr Akufo-Addo is expected back in Ghana on the night of Tuesday July 25. While away, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bamuwia will act in his stead.