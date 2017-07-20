MTN Ghana Foundation Calls For Entries For 2017 Teachers’ Improvement Programme

Related Stories MTN Ghana Foundation has announced the commencement of the third edition of its Teachers’ Improvement Awards Programme (TIAP).



MTN TIAP is a scholarship scheme that provides funding for teachers who wish to upgrade their education at the First or Master’s Degree level at the University of Cape Coast or University of Education, Winneba. The scholarship is targeted at teachers in first and second cycle public institutions who seek to further their studies in Science, Mathematics or English Language.



Qualified interested applicants are required to submit applications before 31st July 2017. The criteria for selection of applicants are as follows:



•Applicant must be a citizen of Ghana.

•Applicant must have a minimum of five (5) years teaching experience.

•Applicant must be teaching in a public institution at the time of the application and must commit to returning either to that institution or another public institution upon completion of the sponsored program as shall be approved by the Foundation.

•Application is open to both regular and sandwich programmes.

•Applicants shall be bonded to remain in the teaching service for a minimum of five (5) years upon completion of the First or Master’s Degree.

•Applicants must not be older than fifty (50) years at the time of applying.

•The program is open to teachers who wish to pursue courses in English, Science (Integrated Science, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) or Mathematics Education only.

•Applicants must have qualified and must have applied for admission to the University of Cape Coast, University of Education, Winneba or University of Ghana before applying.

•Completed application forms must include background information of the applicant, a short biography, personal details, academic background and qualifications, referee details and selected course.



Applicants may go online and apply through the web portal tiap.mtn.com.gh or visit any of MTN Service Centers to pick up forms for completion and subsequent submission.



Commenting on the project, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor, said, “Effective education requires the skill of qualified teachers; MTN Ghana Foundation is committed to applying resources to train and equip teachers with skills needed to promote effective education. An.”



Following close of submission of applications on the 31st of July, a panel of judges who are distinguished personalities in Academia will conduct a shortlisting exercise. A list of the successful candidates will be published in select newspapers.



The MTN Teacher Improvement project was launched by the MTN Ghana Foundation in June 2015. Since the establishment of the project, 40 teachers have been awarded with scholarships to pursue First degree and Master’s degree Programmes.