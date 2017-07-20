I Will Expose Corrupt Ministers In Nana Addo’s Government – Owusu Bempah

Related Stories The Founder and head Pastor of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has warned government officials who are working tirelessly against Nana Addo to immediately desist from the act.



According to him, some detractors masquerading as Ministers have joined the government with the motive of enriching themselves instead of supporting the President to achieve his aims for Ghana.



“Nana Addo is a very good man and has a good heart so I will not sit down and allow his ministers to engage in corrupt practices and go scot-free.



“I won’t allow them to disgrace a noble man such as Nana Addo because he very truthful. If I see such wicked persons, I will personally go to them and blast them or better still inform Nana Addo to sack them. It is important that they learn from their leader,” he said on Accra based Okay FM.



He however cautioned government officials who have started taking bribes from businesses to put a stop to their ‘evil’ acts or he will expose them one after the other.



Prophet Owusu-Bempah, asked Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliation to pray for the Akufo-Addo-led government to succeed.



According to the outspoken man of God, President Akufo-Addo will be able to deliver all his promises to Ghanaians if he is given the necessary support.