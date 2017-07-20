Charcoal Dealers In Brong-Ahafo Threaten Demonstration

Related Stories Charcoal dealers at the Nana Bosoma Central Market in Sunyani have threatened to hit the streets to register their protest against the Police and forest guards in the Brong-Ahafo Region.



The dealers drawn from Ahyiayem, Ayigbe, Buoku and Malamkrom complained about what they described as unnecessary interference of the Police and forestry guards which was not only impeding their economic activities but affecting their socio-economic well-being as well.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, the charcoal sellers expressed worry that “intimidations and restrictions from the Police and forest guards are too much to bear”.



Madam Ernestina Ali, a dealer alleged their economic activities and businesses were gradually collapsing because the Police and forest guards were not allowing them to enter into and convey rejected lumber from the forest for charcoal production.



She observed that though the demand for charcoal as a bio-fuel was high in the market, the dealers could not supply because of the sharp decline in the production of the commodity.



That had as a result made the product expensive for the ordinary citizenry to afford, Madam Aminatu Pekye, another charcoal dealer affirmed and added that many of her colleagues were out of business because they were into debt and could not pay back.



Madam Salimatu Zark, another seller expressed concern about poor roads to forest gates, and appealed to the government to intervene so that they could stay in business and fend for themselves and their families.



She said the price of a sack of charcoal ranged from GH¢30 to GH¢40 depending on the size.