NPP Postpones B/A Regional Congress

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong Ahafo Region has postponed its Regional annual Congress to Saturday, 22nd July, 2017 at the Sunyani Technical University.



Confirming the date to journalists in Sunyani, the deputy Brong Ahafo Regional secretary of the party, Kofi Boateng, said The party leadership had earlier settled on Thursday, 20th July, to hold the Conference, but rescheduled it to the new date to enhance preparation.



Mr Boateng further stated that the venue of the conference was also changed to be able to accommodate the hundreds of delegates.



"We as a party will meet to strategise for the party's future and review some proposed constitutional amendments to our constitution", he added.



The annual conference,which is a constitutional requirement,will be attended by former ministers, founding fathers, patrons, and Municipal/District Chief Executives, as well as all party executives ahead of a national conference in Cape Coast on August 26,2017.



He said representatives of National Party executives were expected to grace the occasion, adding "all is set for Saturday's conference. the police will be there to take charge of security needs".