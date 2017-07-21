Secretary To Otumfuo Appointed As Managing Director of Produce Buying Co Ltd

Related Stories Mr Kofi Owusu Boateng, Secretary to Otumfuo Osei Tutu Iİ, Asantehene has been appointed Managing Director of Produce Buying Co Ltd, The Daily Statesman can confirm.



And even before the official announcement of his appointment, Manhyia Palace and residence of the Ashanti region have hailed what they described as ‘royal’ appointment, commending the president for recognizing the contribution of ‘silence but active’ contributors to his success.



Some royals and chiefs at Manhyia palace told the paper “President Akufo-Addo has made a very perfect decision, not because the appointment is coming to the palace, but due to the fact that the right person has been chosen for this critical national office.”



Not only did the new role of Mr. Owusu Boateng excites the palace but is also well received by top political personalities in the region. Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party termed the new PBC CEO’s appointment as a ‘blessing to the cocoa marketing industry.”



According to Chairman Wontumi, the Otumfuo’s secretary has been very instrumental in the struggle for the NPP’s return to power, playing very vital role on his own in ensuring that the now ruling government enjoys majority support from chiefs in the region.



“Look, let me tell you that through the singular efforts by Mr. Kofi Owusu, the party managed to sell its message to even chiefs who did not see eye-to-eye with the ideologies of NPP. I can say that he did 90 percent of the work groundwork before we were able to get most of the chiefs on our side this time,” the regional party boss said of Mr. Owusu Boateng.



In the view of Wontumi, Mr. Boateng has been of tremendous help to him in terms of guidance and advice, stressing that his exploits as party chairman in the region is as a result of the help that he has received from the Otumfuo’s secretary.



Chairman Bernard Boasiako therefore, commended the president for making the ‘perfect’ appointment, adding “this appointment is another demonstration that the President is ready to work with all manner of persons and professions in ensuring that the best is produced for Ghana.



What excites Chairman Wontumi is that even though Mr. Boateng is coming from the traditional side, his expertise has become critical especially at this time the government wants to revamp the cocoa industry.



Mr Owusu was educated at ATTC, Winneba; Univ of Ghana Legon and Univ of Cape Coast where he read his MA degree. At Manhyia he has been involved in administrative work and other important assignments assigned to him by the Asantehene.



He has traveled extensively across the globe with the Asantehene and has sat through important meetings and discussions with Statesmen, prominent Kings, Political and Religious figures of international repute which has given him a lot of exposure.



Prior to his going to serve the 16thoccupant of the Goldedn Stool and the people of Asanteman, Mr Boateng had worked with the Produce Buying Company, starting as Administrative Officer and exiting as Deputy Manager Personnel.



His stay with the PBC took him to places like Sunyani, Koforidua, Sefwi Wiawso, Swedru, PBC Head Office and Cocobod Head Offices. He also taught at Techiman Sec School. With this rich experience, Mr. Owusu Boateng is expected to bring this expertise to bear on his new portfolio, with the task of injecting hope and vibrancy to his new office.