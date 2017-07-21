Don’t Postpone Leave - Workers Advised

Related Stories Workers have been advised to desist from trading off or postponing their annual leave so as to make some extra income.



Workers who escape their annual leaves are exposed to intense stress which sometimes results in preventable sicknesses and even death.



Mr Kojo Mattah, the Managing Director of ARB Apex Bank, gave the advice during a presentation titled: “Ministry, Leave and Retirement,” at the Global Evangelical Church Pastors and Spouses Association retreat held in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho.



The retreat which was on the theme: “Thy Kingdom Come, Living the Kingdom Life: Pastor and Family in Focus,” was attended by more than 600 Pastors and Spouses of the church.



Mr Mattah, a current Presbyter of the Church, said the importance of annual leave to the worker could not be overemphasised as it helped them to get out of the daily stress from their routine schedules, re-strategise to become more productive when they return to work.



He said, leave periods afforded the worker the period to relax and sleep better since there was no need to rush to work, close late or meet strict deadlines.



Mr Mattah, who is the President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana, said a number of children have had to cope with absentee parents due to the long hours they spent at their workplaces at the expense of their families.



He said annual leave helped one to “improve on your relationship with families and friends”.



Mr Mattah said the retirement should normally be seen as a period of rest from a long period of stress associated with work, but the reality on the ground was that, many retired persons were the poor, needy, and destitute who depended on their meager payment from the pension scheme which they often struggled every month to draw.



He, therefore, appealed to all to put the necessary retirement and investment plans in place while in active service in order to enjoy life even when they retire.



The retreat enabled the Pastors and their Spouses to receive health education, screening, teachings on Family Life, Prayer Life and also to donate assorted items to the Ho Central Prisons.



Reverend Emmanuel Barrigah, the Director of Church Life and Nurture who led the Daily Morning devotions at the retreat, appealed to the Pastors and their Spouses to live exemplary lives in their communities in order to reflect Christ.



He said for peace to prevail in the family, husbands must love their spouses, while their wives should submit to their husbands and parents, in general, should not provoke their children as stated in the Bible.



Rev Samuel Sovor, President of the Association, commended the members for their commitment to duty and their tireless efforts to take the Gospel of Christ to every nook and cranny of the country and beyond.



The President pledged the leadership’s commitment to the welfare of all members, assuring them of better conditions and God’s continuous blessings upon their lives.