No Greener Pastures Abroad – Chief Oyeyemi Tells Youth

Related Stories Chief Oyeyemi Fatuyi, Executive Director of the Nigeria Business Forum-Ghana(NBF-GH), has advised the youth in West Africa, especially Nigerians, to stay in their country to use their talents to create fortune for themselves.



The Executive Director said at the launch of Nigeria Business Forum-Ghana in Accra that there is a platform designed to mobilise Nigerians living in Ghana to harness their business potential, to stay home and build something for themselves other than use illegal means to travel in the hope of succeeding.



Chief Fatuyi explained that when the youth stay home, it would create an avenue where decision makers from business, government and academia in Nigeria, Ghana and the international community could meet to discuss future trends, common concerns and hopefully find solutions.



“We want to give an opportunity to young Nigerians and Ghanaians on the streets who have not found their cause yet, we want to train them so they become useful to themselves and to their society,” he said.



He pointed out that “All over Africa our leaders have deceived us, so we decided to quit waiting on government support; what we are trying to do is to bring the corporate world and business-minded people together to raise funds and invest in these prominent young ones.”



Some participants at the program



Mr Fatuyi, who spoke on the theme, ‘Uniting people through business’, added that the forum was working hand-in-hand with the immigration services of both countries (Ghana and Nigeria) to help curb illegal migration.



Speaking to the DAILY HERITAGE, Osita Osemene, the executive director of the Patriotic Citizen Initiative, an organisation that is campaigning against illegal migration and human trafficking in Nigeria, shared why he had to return to Nigeria after going through ‘hell’ on the Sahara Desert.



“I realised that I did not have to go through that deadly journey to make it in life. Then it dawned on me that I am a king back home so why go on such suicidal mission? Also because I saw young people die of thirst and other reasons and I vowed to make a change when I returned home,” he stated.



Mr Osemene urged the youth not to indulge in such risky journeys but rather travel with the right information and right purpose.



He said NBF-GH shall always provide information about business opportunities in the Nigerian, Ghanaian and international marketplaces and that it is intended for companies wishing to export or expand into foreign markets as well as for those interested to acquire products, know-how, research incentives and services from other countries.



