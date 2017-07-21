32.2% of GETFund To Go To Tertiary Institutions

Related Stories The government has allocated 32.2 per cent of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), representing GH?255 million, to public tertiary institutions, Chief Director of the Education Ministry, Mr Enoch Cobbinah, has announced.



He indicated that the money would go into infrastructure development – completion of projects like the school of medical sciences lecture complex at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



He was interacting with journalists in Kumasi on the sidelines of the 51st congregation of the KNUST.



Mr. Cobbinah, who represented the sector Minister at the event, also spoke of the release of GHC55 million for payment of book and research allowance by the Finance Ministry.



He gave the assurance that all was on course to reconstitute the University Councils.



He said discussions were being held with the major stakeholders, adding that, they had already met with the Council of State.



He stated that relevant bodies, including the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU) would be engaged to elect their representatives to the councils.