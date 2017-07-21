SRC-UEW Pays A Courtesy Call On The Ag. Vice-Chancellor Of UEW And Pledges Support

Related Stories The Student Representative Council (SRC) of University of Education, Winneba on 20th July paid a courtesy call on the Newly Appointed Ag. Vice- Chancellor, Rev. Father Prof. Anthony Aful Broni.



The SRC team was led by the Unified SRC President Mr.Patrick Agyei. Among the executives that were present include, Albert Botchway SRC vice President , Samuel, Abiatey SRC sec, Augustine Bimpine Src sports and games sec, Emmanuel Danso,the local Nugs President, Norbert Agbemenu, Unified Hall President and Grace Andoh SRC Treasurer.



The SRC executives seized this opportunity to congratulate the Ag. Vice Chancellor for his enormous support and dedication to the course of students and student leadership. They again welcomed him to his newest capacity as the Ag. Vice Chancellor. The SRC executives made it known how confident they are in the Ag.VC and his leadership,hence promised him of their unflinching support and that of the entire student body as they envisage that the Ag. Vice Chancellor will give ears to the grievances of the students who have given them their mandate.



Some of the pressing issues the SRC emphasised on, is the exorbitant school fees that has been sighted on social media and in the admission letters of freshers. The SRC pleaded that something be done about it since the figures have been over bloated and creates fear in parents and student.



The SRC again lamented on the situation that students have to use gas in their various halls of residence which could lead to explosion due to the nature of kitchenette provided to be used by a large population at the hall of residence. They requested that policy be reviewed as it poses a serious threat to the lives of students.



The Ag. Vice Chancellor welcomed them and in response told them how happy he was about the visit . He was happy about the fact that the student leadership visited to negotiate for policies that puts the welfare of their people first. He assured the student leaders of his commitment to the course of students. While he assured that the students should be optimistic of a fair deal and treatment as far as their fees and other domestic matters are concerned, he also promised to put things in place to make life on campus affordable and conducive.



The src reiterated that they were committed to serving their students and are ready to assist the Ag.Vice Chancellor to ensure the students are treated as expected to make academic life a good and sound one.