Canadian MPs To Visit Ghana

Related Stories The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Heather Cameron, yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye where he announced that a high-powered delegation from Canada’s Parliament and the House of Commons consisting of the Africa-Canadian Parliamentary Network Association will be visiting Ghana and Senegal from 24-25 August, 2017.



The visit, according to her, is to help strengthen the relationship between the parliaments of Ghana and Canada.



The Canadian High Commissioner said the visit would also afford the group the opportunity to assess the assistance Canada’s Parliament has been giving to Ghana’s Parliament to strengthen the work of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Ghana’s Parliament.



She said the Canadian government would continue to offer the necessary technical and financial support to the country to advance its development and sustain democracy.



The speaker, Prof Mike Ocquaye, on his part, thanked the High Commissioner for the visit and the refreshing information.



He stressed the need for MPs from Ghana’s Parliament to have an exchange programme with their Canadian counterparts so that the MPs can learn from their experiences.



He also asked Canada’s government and for that matter its Parliament to help build the capacity of staff of Ghana’s Parliament and also give them the opportunity to visit Canada’s Parliament to learn from their Canadian counterparts.