'Galamsey Queen' Aisha Huang’s Husband ‘Gone Missing’ – Prosecution

Prosecutors have told the court that the supposed Ghanaian of the Chinese 'galamsey queen' Aisha Huang is nowhere to be found.



She is being tried with four other Chinese nationals for illegally mining in Ghana.



The prosecution led by Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Atakora Oboubisa informed the court that their efforts to reach the husband of Aisha have proved futile since her arrest in May.



According to them, their investigation has shown that the said husband holds three passports of different countries.



Aisha has been charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, (Act 703), and providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act.



She has also been charged with the illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act, 200 (Act 573) and Regulation 18(1) of the Ghana Immigration Regulations, 2001 (L.I.1691).



The four other Chinese – Gao Jin Cheng, Lu Qi Ju, Haibin Gao and Zhang Zhipeng have been charged with disobedience of directive given under the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573).