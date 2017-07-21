Fire Kills 80-Yr-Old Woman

Related Stories An 80-year-old woman and her son, 50, have passed away after fire gutted their house in the early hours of Friday, July 21 at Axim in the Western Region.



Maame Afia Kyereh, who had not been well for some months, came to live with his son, Kwame, who is divorced with three children.



The fire is reported to have started around 1:30am and trapped the two. Residents who later managed to douse the fire sent the woman, with the help of firemen, to the hospital but she later passed away.



The charred body of the man and the remains of the woman have been deposited at the hospital.