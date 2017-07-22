AG Hints Of Presenting Six Witnesses In Chinese Galamsey Case

Related Stories The Attorney General has hinted of calling six witnesses to tighten its case against Aisha and the four others involved in the illegal mining.



An Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Ruben Ransford and the first prosecution witness led in evidence by Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa narrated the series of events leading to the arrest of Gao, Lu, Haibin and Zhang Pen.



The witness who is at the Enforcement Unit of the Service stated that he and his six other colleagues set off to the mining site at Bepotenten in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region on the fifth of May, this year, based on intelligence his officers in charge had given him.



According to him,he and his team were able to locate the site because they heard the sound of excavators and generators on the site.



The immigration officer said he spotted the accused-four men working on the site and ordered his men to close in them from different directions and succeeded in arresting the three after an initial attempt to escape into a cocoa farm nearby.



He said upon a tip-off by a commercial motor rider, Zhang Pen who had escaped through the cocoa farm was also arrested when he was crossing the Offin River.



The Assistant Superintendent of Immigration further noted that he took video recording of the activities of the persons on the site standing on a heap of dug-out sand which had become a bridge at the site.



The said video he said at the Obuasi Office of the Immigration Service was transferred onto a Compact Disc.



The state has however, tendered the said recording in evidence to the court.



Earlier, counsel for the accused persons Bernard Owusu Donkor had complained about the charges preferred against his clients.



He argued that in as much as the prosecution was mandated by the constitution to preferred charges against accused persons, the AG ought to be candid.



The case has been adjourned to the 9th of October.