NSS Lays Down Measures To Arrest Fraudsters As Registration Begins Monday

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has revealed it has put in place adequate security mechanisms to detect fraudsters who may attempt to enroll onto the National Service Scheme to draw monthly allowance.



The Eastern Regional Director of NSS, Armah Abdul Aziz tells Kasapa News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah, the Secretariat is collaborating with the National Identification Authority and the Ghana Police Service to ensure that only genuinely qualified prospective national service personnel are registered .



He said persons detected to posses forged documents for registration will be arrested by Police Personnel stationed at the registration centers at the Premises of the Regional Office and prosecuted.



“People should realize that once you’ve done national service before ,you cannot come onboard again. So we have made arrangement with the National Identification Authority that will have their officers here to help us do this registration. They can easily identify those who have done national service before and they will be weeded out. This is what we want to tell them, they don’t have to even waste their time including all those who have forged documents because for their information we have the security officers here who are not only here for safety and maintenance of law and order as well as discipline but to arrest fraudsters and miscreants.”



The Regional Director stated the measures have also been put in place to facilitate the registration processes to ease the long queues that over the years characterizes NSS registration.



Abdul Aziz said the registration centers have been divided into five zones with enough registration equipments and backups to as well as competent staff to ensure smooth registration of prospective National Service Personnel.



He advised prospective personnel not to rush to for registration because the registration period spans 6 weeks.



He also mentioned that, NSS has partnered GCB and Apex bank with its network rural banks across the region to facilitate payments of monthly allowances for National Service Personnel.



Abdul Aziz said the secretariat as part of preparation towards the registration has began sensitization drive to educate prospective national service personnel on the registration processes.



About 8000 prospective National Service Personnel are expected to register in the Eastern region.



The only challenge the Regional Secretariat of NSS envisage to have is the biometric registration which he says efforts are being made to get enough equipments to mitigate the forecasted problem.