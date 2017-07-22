IGP Reshuffles Dampare, Yohuno, Others

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) David Asante Appeatu has carried out another reshuffle among senior officers of the Service.



Among the officers who have been affected is the Director General of ICT, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, who has now been appointed as the Director General of Operations.



Dr. Dampare replaces COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno who has now been appointed the Director General in charge of Special Duties.



COP Prosper Ablorh who is currently the Director General, Special Duties has been appointed the Director General Welfare.



ACP Anthony Aidoo has also been appointed the Director General, ICT.



The changes according to the IGP, takes immediate effect.



In June, the IGP transferred the longest serving Public Affairs Director of the Police Service, SP Cephas Arthur from the Police Headquarters to serve as the Commander of the East Legon District Command.



38 other senior police officers were reassigned in that reshuffle.