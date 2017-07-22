Ghana Lacks A National Vision - Badu Kobi

Related Stories Ghana lacks a national vision and the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), is not national in character, founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has said.



The prophet was of the view that, policies adopted by government are not sustainable. He made the comments in an interview with Nat Sankofa T. Arthur on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM.



Prophet Badu Kobi said, Ghana has been divided along partisan lines and the NDPC has been polarized making it difficult for us to develop in a holistic manner.



He further described Nana Akufo-Addo’s one-district-one-factory policy as an adhoc policy. The man of underscored the need for Ghana to put their political egos aside, and rather help in developing the country.



‘’Ghana lacks a national vision. I will continue to say this till we change the NDPC and make it a national development planning commission. The NDC takes over the NDPC when they are in office, same applies to the NPP. But this should not be the case. We should have all political parties involved. We must have a national vision. We should be able to determine what we will do in the next 5-10 years but we lack a vision and so we are unable to develop,’’ he said.