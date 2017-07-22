Guinean President Alpha Condé Devotes 24 Hours For Prayers For Buhari

Related Stories The President of Guinea Alpha Condé on Thursday requested that all Muslims in the country pray for President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, who has been away from the country on a medical vacation in London for over two months.



He said that the whole of Friday should be set aside prayers for Buhari’s health.



According to Punch, the President said this while addressing the country after a meeting with the country’s Council of Ministers.



The Guinean leader had reportedly been scheduled to visit Nigeria in March to meet with President Buhari, but had been unable to due to the President’s health.



In Guinea where 85% of the country are Muslims, Condé ordered all Muslims to visit the mosque in what he termed a day of prayer for the Nigerian President.