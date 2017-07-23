Trade Ministry To Help Set-Up 30 Factories For Central Region

Related Stories Mr. Robert Ahomka-Lindsay, a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry has said preparations are far advanced for the establishment of 30 new factories in the Central Region to create employment for the youth.



The move formed part of Government's grand scheme to provide jobs for the youth through the "One District, One Factory" policy initiative.



Mr Ahomka-Lindsay said this during the Central Regional Delegates’ Conference of the Party held at Assin Fosu in the Assin Central Municipality last Saturday.



He said the Ministry was determined to support the private sector to occupy its rightful position as the "engine of growth and the catalyst for Ghana's industrialization drive."



Consequently, the Ministry had put in motion a "job creating engine" in all its policies to address the country's unemployment challenges, he added.



In line with this, he said, the Ministry was focused on nurturing entrepreneurs and business friendly policies to move the country's reliance on taxation to full production to spark national development.



He charged the youth to exert their energies and skills into productive ventures to enable them benefit from government incentive packages for businesses.



“The youth must take advantage of the numerous programmes and policies the government had put in place to curb the rising unemployment.”



The Deputy Minister cited land accessibility as one challenge and therefore appealed to chiefs to readily release lands to support the project.



Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, a Deputy Minister of Government Special Initiatives, said the President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo had setup the Ministry as a sign of his personal commitment to job creation and economic transformation.



She said Government remained committed to developing the entire districts and would encourage the siting of businesses according to the competitive advantage and natural endowments of the various districts across the country.



She mentioned that Government will continue to provide farmers especially the youth in agriculture with necessary logistical and technical support to excel in the agricultural sector to ensure food security and sustainable national development.



The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency said the vision of the government was to modernize agriculture, improve production efficiency, achieve food security and profitability for farmers, all aimed at significantly increasing agricultural productivity.