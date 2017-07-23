Police Impound 677 Unregistered Motorbikes, Cars In Greater Accra

Related Stories The Police have impounded 536 unregistered motorbikes and 141 unregistered cars in an operation to clamp down on the use of unregistered vehicles and motorbikes for criminal activities.



The exercise was conducted simultaneously across the 14 police divisions in the Greater Accra Region and the police divisional command in Tema.



Some of the areas in Accra where the police operation took place were Dansoman, Nima, Ministries, Kpeshie, Tesano, Kaneshie, Madina, Airport, Odorkor, Weija, Amasaman, Baatsona and Cantonments.



During the swoop at Dansoman, two women were arrested for being in possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp. One of them (name withheld) was caught in the act smoking the substance.



Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer at the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Afia Tenge, said a search conducted on the suspects led to the discovery of 297 wraps of a substance suspected to be Indian hemp.



Some owners of the seized vehicles and bikes have been put before court already after they failed to provide proper documents on ownership of their cars and motorbikes.

Mrs Tenge said others were being processed for court pending the completion of police investigations.



She disclosed that the exercise, authorised by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, was part of measures aimed at reducing crime in the country.



Tema operation



In Tema, the police operation was led by the Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr George Tuffour, and it covered the entire metropolis including Ashaiman.



A spokesperson for the Tema Divisional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Joseph Benefo Darkwah, said owners of the seized cars and motorbikes were being processed for court.



He said unregistered vehicles were used in committing crimes, including such activities as snatching of mobile phones and handbags, as well as armed robbery.



Use of DV and DP number plates



Mr Darkwa said the exercise would be sustained until the crime rate was brought under control. He said the exercise in the Tema Divisional Police Command would be extended to Ada, Prampram and Dodowa.



He explained that vehicles could use DV and DP number plates for only a limited period and that vehicles with those number plates had restrictions on the number of persons they could transport.



He deplored the recent trend of using vehicles with DV number plates for celebrations such as weddings, funerals, church activities and other events. He said the practice was against road traffic regulations.



“Per the Road Traffic Act, a trade licence could be used when a motor vehicle had been offloaded from a ship and was being driven to the garage and could also be used when a vehicle was being tested or tried by a prospective buyer,” he further explained.