Governance Is Becoming Too Lucrative, Attracting Charlatans - Prof Puni

Related Stories Governance Expert and Dean of Faculty of Management Studies at the University of Professional Studies-Accra (UPSA), Professor Albert Puni, has averred that there are more ‘charlatans’ going into full time politics because the system of governance in Ghana has become lucrative.



According to him, the way and manner Government Appointees are treated in the country makes governance mouth-watering for people to want to enter into politics.



“If you look at the way appointees are treated, driving in huge cars, with fat salaries, and many other incentives you would easily be swayed into going into politics”.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, last Tuesday, marked six months in office as the President of Ghana with an encounter with the Media at the Flagstaff House in Accra. Answering a question in relation to the size of his government, the President stated that the people of Ghana are not going to be bothered by the size of his government, explaining that his responsibility is to deliver significant improvement in the lives of the people of Ghana, adding that “the end would justify the means”.



But analyzing the President’s response during the Media encounter on the Wednesday’s edition of Onua FM’s morning show “Yen Nsem Pa”, hosted by Bright Kwesi Asempa, Professor Puni observed that “the pecks around governance is so lucrative that its attracts a lot of charlatans into Politics” and this is draining the national coffers.



“The whole size and governance system, for me if you ask me, we are making the whole thing so lucrative, the pecks around governance is very lucrative that it attracts a lot of charlatans, because if you see how governance looks juicy now, everyone wants to go there, even when you purpose to go into politics to help others without enjoying the luxuries, they think you are being populist”



The Governance Expert also argued that if the President is committed to bringing cost down then it is time to holistically look at the entire governing system.



President is not being factual



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Ho West Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s justification that the ends justify the means regarding the size of his government in relation to protecting the public purse, does not wash, saying the “President just created additional ministries which are not yielding any results”



Citing some ministries to back his assertion, the Ho West MP noted that, the President created National Security ministry in addition to existing ministries that has to with security of the state, yet there are evidences of insecurity all around. Again, he asked if the creation of separate ministry for Aviation will result in Ghana replacing the defunct Ghana Airways turned chop bar.



“You cannot pledge to reduce and protect the public purse when in fact you have over hundred ministers including special assistances, and all these people draw their salaries from the same source, increasing our expenditure so how can you say you are protecting the public purse therefore the end shall justify the means” Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah asked with expression of bewilderment.