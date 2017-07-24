Mahama Remembers Mills’ Death Five Years On

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills as a man of great moral courage and strength.



In a message commemorating the fifth anniversary of his death, he indicated that the former President remains a source of inspiration to him and the country as a whole.



Mr John Dramani Mahama was the Vice-President to Professor Mills from 2009 until his death on July 24, 2012.



He led the NDC in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 elections and for three and half years he served as President of the Republic of Ghana.



Meanwhile, Mr Koku Anyidoho, who was the Director of Communications at the Presidency, has shared his thoughts about the former President.



“To watch a sitting President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces pass away only reinforces the fact that death will come when it chooses to come and there is nothing any human being can do about it.”



“Were it possible to fight death, the Commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces would have sent out the Armed Forces to fight death by land, air and sea.”



“No man can fight death, and this is a fact of life we all have to understand and know that, one fine day, we shall have no option but to beckon to the call of our ancestors and depart to the land beyond.”



“Most certainly, it is only God who knows why the flesh of a sitting President had to leave this world of sin and for his spirit to move into higher realms of sanctity and tranquility.”



“As fleeting and ephemeral as life is, our sole duty on earth is to leave our memories positively etched on the mind of the people we encounter.”



“Of course, for those of us who have the opportunity to serve as leaders of the nation, our sole duty is to leave a legacy,” he said.