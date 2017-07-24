BAYT African Charity-Ghana Offers Support To Akim Asafo SHS

Related Stories The water supply problem faced by the Akim Asafo Senior High School is expected to be abated following the commissioning of a borehole provided by BAYT AFRICAN CHARITY-GHANA to the school with a student population of 441.



Commissioning the borehole, the secretary of BAYT AFRICAN CHARITY-GHANA Mr. Ishmael Zachariah Alhassan said the organization was touched by the difficulties students, teachers and other workers of the school face in accessing potable water hence the provision of the borehole to improve water supply in the school.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, Mr. Alhassan averred that the organization which supports the needy and deprived communities especially in the area of potable water supply will continue to assist the school to become one of the best schools in the country.



He therefore appealed to other Non Governmental Organizations to continue to extend their services to more deprived communities to help make life comfortable to the people.



Mr. Isaac Osew-Larbi, Headmaster of the school however commended BAYT AFRICAN CHARITY-GHANA for helping to address the water supply problem Akim Asafo Senior High School has been facing for many years.



He also appealed to the government to provide a Science Laboratory to enhance the study of Science in the school.



“I am appealing to the government to provide us with a Science Laboratory to enhance the study of science in this school. The school has no science laboratory even though science is thought in the school and that poses a great challenge to the school”, he appealed.



He again urged government to come to the aid of the school to complete the girls and boys dormitories to help the school admit more students in the next academic year.