I Miss The Times I Shared With My Father – Kofi Atta Mills

Son of Former President of Ghana, the late Prof John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills says he misses the father-son moments they shared together.



Kofi Sam Atta Mills who spoke to www.Ghanaweb.com at the fifth-anniversary memorial and wreath-laying ceremony held for the late Prof Mills at the Asomdwoe Park said he misses having morning devotions, travelling and taking walks with his father.



Though his father’s death was a big blow to him, Kofi says he’s working hard to stay strong and keep the late professor’s memory alive.



He was happy with the turnout at the ceremony and said, “I’m happy that people still remember him as the great man that he was”.





Source: Ghanaweb.com