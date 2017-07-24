I Feel Happy Atta Mills Is In Heaven Looking Down On Us - Mahama

Related Stories The President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the late President John Evans Atta Mills ‘is in heaven looking down on us’.



Today marks the fifth anniversary passing on of the President at the 37 military hospital in Accra.



Speaking at the ‘Asomdwee’ park during the remembrance ceremony in Accra, Mr Mahama said he has missed President Mills.



He called on Ghanaians not to engage in revengeful acts that will destabilise the peace in the country calling on them to be mindful of the characteristics of the late President.



‘I feel happy that he’s in heaven and that he is looking down on us, and that Ghana continues to make progress and that we must all continue to work together to make our nation great and strong. I miss him (Prof Mills) very much, well you cannot talk about a degree, I missed him very much,’ he told GhOne’s Kafui Dey.



The public, leadership, members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and other politicians have gathered at the ‘Asomdwee’ park.



A wreath has been laid in his remembrance.