Mahama, Naadu And NDC Gurus Lay Wreaths On Mills’ Grave

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has started kicked off the observation of the fifth anniversary of the death of President John Evans Atta Mills.



The former President, who assumed the seat of Presidency on the ticket of the NDC, will be celebrated in a week-long programme under the theme, ‘5 years of ascending into immortality’.



The President, renowned for his love for peace, died on July 24, 2012 just few months away from the crucial 2012 general elections.



The cause of his death remains a tightly guided secret, but speculations are that he died from complications from cancer.









